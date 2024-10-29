Spiritual preacher, singer and motivational speaker Jaya Kishori on Tuesday addressed the wave of criticism sparked by her recent appearance carrying a ₹2 lakh Dior handbag, clarifying that she has never promoted renouncing worldly pleasures. Kishori, 29, responded to the backlash in an interview with ANI, firmly stating, "I am not a saint, sadhu, or sadhvi. I am a normal girl."

The controversy erupted when Kishori, a popular orator among Hindu youth, was spotted with a Dior Book Tote, made from cotton and calfskin leather, leading critics on social media to question her alignment with Hindu principles.

Kishori clarified that her bag was "customised" and did not contain any leather. "The bag is a customised bag. There is no leather in it, and customised means you can get it made as per your wish. That is why my name is also written on it. I have never used leather, nor will I ever use it," she explained.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On the controversy over carrying an expensive handbag, Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori says, "The bag is a customised bag. There is no leather in it and customised means that you can get it made as per your wish. That is why my name is also written on it. I have… pic.twitter.com/TCRlumJ2R4 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

Addressing critics who accused her of hypocrisy, Kishori defended her lifestyle and philosophy. "Those who have come to my 'Katha' know very well that I never say that everything is 'moh maya' (illusion), don't earn money or renounce everything. I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so?" she pointed out. Kishori went on to encourage young people to work hard and embrace financial success. "I live in a normal house, with my family. I tell the same thing to the youth—that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life, and fulfill your dreams."