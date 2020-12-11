हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Doctors strike today

IMA strike: Why are doctors opposing the AYUSH Ministry order, what's the main issue

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for a nationwide strike against the Centre’s decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries.

IMA strike: Why are doctors opposing the AYUSH Ministry order, what&#039;s the main issue
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called a nationwide protest on Friday (December 11) against the Centres decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic physicians to perform certain types of surgeries including orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental nearly three weeks ago. 

As per IMA’s appeal, all non-emergency and non-COVID services will be shut from 6am-6pm on Friday (December 11). Outpatient Departments (OPDs) will be shut too. A PTI report, however, had stated that emergency medical services will remain unaffected as they have been exempted from the purview of the agitation.

The IMA has called for a withdrawal of all non-essential and non-COVID-19 services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday across the country against the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to conduct certain surgical procedures after the completion of their 3- year PG course. ICUs, CCUs and emergency wards will remain operational, but elective surgeries will be on hold.

The IMA is the apex body of allopathy doctors in the country. Doctors have been staging demonstrations all over India against the Centre’s new notification alleging risks of Mixopathy.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) in its notification on November 22 allowed post graduate degree holders of Ayurveda to perform a variety of procedures including general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental procedures and surgeries.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Doctors strike todayIMA protestIMA strikeDoctors strikeAyurveda doctors
Next
Story

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains 'critical'
  • 97,96,769Confirmed
  • 1,42,186Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT40M7S

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's PC regarding the attack on JP Nadda's convoy