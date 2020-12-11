IMA strike: Why are doctors opposing the AYUSH Ministry order, what's the main issue

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called a nationwide protest on Friday (December 11) against the Centres decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic physicians to perform certain types of surgeries including orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental nearly three weeks ago.

As per IMA’s appeal, all non-emergency and non-COVID services will be shut from 6am-6pm on Friday (December 11). Outpatient Departments (OPDs) will be shut too. A PTI report, however, had stated that emergency medical services will remain unaffected as they have been exempted from the purview of the agitation.

The IMA has called for a withdrawal of all non-essential and non-COVID-19 services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday across the country against the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to conduct certain surgical procedures after the completion of their 3- year PG course. ICUs, CCUs and emergency wards will remain operational, but elective surgeries will be on hold.

The IMA is the apex body of allopathy doctors in the country. Doctors have been staging demonstrations all over India against the Centre’s new notification alleging risks of Mixopathy.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) in its notification on November 22 allowed post graduate degree holders of Ayurveda to perform a variety of procedures including general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental procedures and surgeries.

