IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu; Schools, Colleges Shut, Transport Disrupted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'extremely heavy rainfall' warning for parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and nearby districts. This has led to widespread disruptions in train, flight, and bus services as the region braces for severe weather conditions.

Schools, Colleges Closed

In response to the IMD's warning, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday on October 16 for schools, colleges, and government offices in the affected districts, PTI reported However, essential services will continue to operate.

Heavy Rainfall Warning for Tamil Nadu

According to the IMD's latest forecast, heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected to impact various parts of Tamil Nadu on October 16, particularly affecting districts such as Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Chennai. This weather pattern is a result of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

According To IMD, "Heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two locations, is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Chennai districts." The forecast prompted the Tamil Nadu government to declare a public holiday in these districts, affecting schools, colleges, and government offices, except for essential services.

Major Disruptions in Transport Services

Severe rainfall has caused significant disruptions to transportation across the state. In Chennai, rail traffic has been severely impacted due to flooding. Four express trains, including the Chennai-Central-Mysuru-Kaveri Express, have been cancelled. Meanwhile, domestic flights have also faced cancellations as many passengers have chosen not to travel under these dangerous weather conditions.

To address the situation, the government has deployed 219 disaster management teams equipped with boats to handle emergencies in Chennai and other affected areas. Relief centers have been set up, and officials are actively monitoring the situation to manage waterlogging and ensure the safety of residents. Key personnel are on high alert to minimize the impact of the heavy rains and coordinate timely rescue operations if needed.

With more rains forecasted, residents are advised to stay updated on weather reports and follow official instructions to stay safe.