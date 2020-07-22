IMD issues Orange alert for Delhi as heavy rain lashes several parts of NCR

New Delhi: The Indian Metreological Department on Wednesday issued an Orange Alert for Delhi. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rains over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Bhiwari, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Palwal, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Modinagar, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandsahar, Shamli, Gurgain, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during the next 2 hours.

It has been raining intermittently in Delhi and adjoining areas for the past two days. On Sunday, the streets of Delhi-NCR were waterlogged after a spell of heavy rainfall.

The IMD forecasts that the sky will generally be cloudy with light rains till July 25. The minimum and the maximum temperatures in the capital would oscillate between 23 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, northeatern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura will continue to receive heavy rainfall, the IMD predicted on Wednesday morning."Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD stated.