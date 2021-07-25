IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on July 25, 26

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) forecast predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today (July 25, 2021) and tomorrow (July 26, 2021). "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd which likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 25th and 26th July over these areas," tweeted IMD.

In its weather bulletin, the metrological department said that the western end of the monsoon at mean sea level has moved slightly southward but still runs north of its normal position.

"It is likely to shift to the normal position during the next 3 days. Its eastern end now runs south of its normal position dipping to the east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd and enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 25th and 26th July over these areas," it said.

The Met department has also forecasted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over plains of northwest India with enhanced rainfall activity during the next three days. Additionally, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttar Pradesh on July 25-26.

Meanwhile, in a much-needed relief to rain-battered Maharashtra and Goa, the weather department on Saturday revealed that the intensity of rainfall along the west coast is expected to decrease over the next 24 hours.

