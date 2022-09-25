IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and THESE states - Check weather forecast here

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning over several parts of northwest India for the next few days. According to the weather department’s latest forecast, intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over parts of the plains of northwest India, Uttarakhand on September 25-26, and Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on September 25.

A statement by the weather department informed that fairly widespread, widespread light, moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpours and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar on September 25, and Odisha on September 27.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Haryana on 24 September and over Uttarakhand on 24 & 25 September, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 25 September, 2022.

Fairly widespread and light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpours and thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on September 25, the statement by IMD further added.

Meanwhile, the IMD officials have issued an Orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand from September 23-25. "Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Sept. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow," senior scientist in IMD, RK Jenamani said.

"A western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for the next few days followed by a reduction thereafter," a statement by the IMD said.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th and East Uttar Pradesh during 23rd, 25th and 26th September," IMD added.

Additionally, very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Thursday. Heavy rainfall also lashed several parts of East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gujarat Region this week.