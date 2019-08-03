close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha rains

IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, five districts put on alert

In a letter, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed Collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Nuapada to closely monitor the situation as it may create a flood-like situation in these districts.

IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, five districts put on alert

The Odisha government has directed the collectors of five districts to remain alert in view of heavy rains forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the IMD on Friday heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the state.

Live TV

In a letter, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed Collectors of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Nuapada to closely monitor the situation as it may create a flood-like situation in these districts.

In Malkangiri, schools will remain closed for two days as heavy downpour lashes the district. District Administration Malkangiri said both the government and private schools will shut sown from August 3-5. The SRC has also asked the collectors to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise due to heavy rains.

The district authorities have been directed to make advance arrangements for food, water, sanitation, and medical facilities and relief camps. Fire services teams have been asked to stay prepared to carry out search and rescue operations. 

The IMD has predicted rough to very rough sea conditions along and off the coast of Odisha. The fishermen have been advised
not to venture into the sea.

Earlier on June 29, eight districts were put on red alert in the face of heavy rainfall. The districts were Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bolangir and Kandhamal.

Tags:
Odisha rainsheavy rainOdisha
Next
Story

Mumbai-Goa highway closed for traffic due to landslide, road-clearing operation underway

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Morning Breaking: Mehbooba Mufti led delegation meets J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik