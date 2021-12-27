हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IMD

IMD predicts rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana today

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (December 27, 2021) morning predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Jalesar (UP) during next 2 hours,” said IMD in a tweet.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Panipat, Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Moradabad, Bulandshahar, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai...during next 2 hours,” IMD added. 

Meanwhile, late on Sunday night, at around 11:10 pm, the weather department in a tweet stated that light to moderate intensity rain is likely over Delhi-NCR. 

The national weather forecasting agency said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari (Haryana) Kithor (U.P.). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi , NCR (Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja (U.P.) Khairthal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

Meanwhile, the air quality index was recorded in the severe category in the wee hours of Monday with the AQI of 433 at 1 am in Delhi (overall), System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. The AQI in Gurugram was 347 while in Noida it was 480. 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

