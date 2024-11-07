Impact Of Purposeful Writing: Exploring Roles Of 10 Authors Who Inspire Change

Grisu Media Arts and YOUx Talks e-magazine have curated a remarkable group of authors who are making a significant impact through their work These authors, including Nehal VRK, Namrata Gupta, Virat Tuli, Manju K. Manohar, Anagha Ratish, Kumud Verma, Capt. Kunal Narayan Uniyal, Tanushi Singh, Dr. Piyali Mitra, and Aparnaa Jadhav, have each brought their unique perspectives and talents to literature, addressing issues ranging from personal growth and parenting to social reform and resilience. Their works inspire change, challenge conventional thinking, and empower individuals worldwide. As Sunil Sihaag, the founder of Grisu Media Arts, aptly puts it, "These authors not only weave stories, but they create powerful shifts in society, encouraging self-reflection, resilience, and transformation." Through their impactful writing, they continue to foster change and inspire others to take action in their own lives.

Nehal VRK: Inspiring Parenting Through Empowering Books and Counselling

Nehal VRK is a counsellor and author who began her career with a deep interest in the betterment of individuals. With qualifications from UCLA Extension and GCC India, along with a background in journalism, she embarked on her writing journey in 2013. Her personal experiences as a parent fueled her passion for parenting and child counselling. As the author of 'The Blue Whale', 'Surf the WAVES', and 'From Screen to Sky', Nehal provides practical advice on personal growth and strengthening family ties.

Her journey, from founding the NGO Udaan to establishing the PurpleNest Counselling Centre, reflects her natural inclination to help society. Nehal's upcoming book, Debug Your Life, explores how to prevent lifestyle diseases by making healthier choices. It highlights the importance of "vitamin YAN-D" for improving overall well-being, reinforcing her ultimate goal of helping people achieve a balanced life.

Namrata Gupta: Redefining and Navigating the Complex Realities of Love

Amazon Bestselling Author Namrata Gupta is renowned for her compelling novels that delve into the complexities of love, identity, and toxic relationships. Her latest book, 'White Horses Dark Shadows', recently claimed the #1 spot in the Contemporary Romance and Indian Writing categories on Amazon, offering a fresh perspective on fairy tale romance.

The book follows the protagonist, Heer Sanghvi, who grows up believing in fairy tales but learns the harsh realities of relationships through failed love affairs. Winner of the Great Indian Writers’ Award 2022 and set for film adaptation, 'White Horses Dark Shadows dismantles the idealized fantasy of 'happily ever after' and brings love back to the real world, where even the white horses of fairy tales carry dark shadows. A thought-provoking exploration of love’s more complex, often darker side, the story begins as Heer returns home two years after an incident that took place almost three years ago. What happened? Where was she? And how will it shape her future? These are the questions the book answers.

Virat Tuli: Inspiring the Next Generation of Writers

Mr. Virat Tuli is not only a talented author but a guiding force for aspiring writers. With his platform Soulitaire, he actively supports over 850 writers, offering mentorship and insight. Known for his strong presence and persuasive problem-solving skills, Virat is seen as a trusted mentor, helping writers shape their creative journeys. His storytelling skills, showcased in works like Qaasid, display his ability to delve into profound themes, making him a respected figure in the literary world. Driven by his passion for writing, Virat continuously seeks to inspire creativity, promote meaningful expression, and encourage self-discovery through the art of words. His dedication has left a lasting impact on his community, enriching the lives of countless writers.

Manju K. Manohar: Award-Winning Coach, Bestselling Author, and Inspiring Speaker

Manju K. Manohar, India’s top-rated coach and Amazon best-selling author of six books, has been selected as a delegate for the prestigious Women’s Economic Forum, making her one of the few representatives from India. She is also a TEDx speakers’ coach and has guided over 200 individuals in book writing, including CEOs, doctors, and world public speaking championship finalists.

Manju’s journey is one of remarkable willpower and grit. Diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder at 32, which led to muscle weakness, she continued to work in the challenging IT industry and later established her own firm. Today, as a first-generation entrepreneur, she is an acclaimed professional speaker, recognized by Times Ascent as a Top 100 Coaching Leader in 2023 and awarded as one of India’s top 100 most impactful coaching leaders at the World HRD Congress in 2024. She also received the Foxclues India Prime Top 100 Author Award in 2022 and ranked among the top three at the All India speaking competition for professional speakers. A certified coach, international trainer, and NLP Practitioner, Manju is also a dedicated social worker who has impacted over 22,300 lives through her coaching and training.

Anagha Ratish: Young Author Inspiring Through Fantasy and Poetry

Anagha Ratish, a remarkable 15-year-old author, has captivated readers with her imaginative storytelling and talent for poetry. Born in Kerala and now based in Gurgaon, Anagha’s writing journey began at just twelve with her debut novel, 'Celestia Chronicles: Fire and Water', which received significant acclaim. This fantasy series, set in the mythical world of Celestia, creatively explores the lives of pixies rather than typical fantasy creatures.

Her second novel, 'Celestia Chronicles: The Ashes of Hope', dives deeper into themes of heroism and conflict. Alongside her fiction, Anagha has published poetry, with her collection A World of Intricacies addressing deep themes like morality and hope. A multifaceted talent, Anagha also practices ballet, Carnatic and Western singing, painting, and various crafts. Her work has earned her recognition in notable publications, and she continues to inspire young readers and writers through literary events and school presentations.

Tanushi Singh: Poetry for Healing and Empowerment

Tanushi Singh, an avid social media blogger through her Instagram poetry page and Facebook blog Create Believe Inspire, is an Army wife, mother, teacher, and the author of five poetry books. A civil engineer by profession, she once enjoyed designing buildings but shifted her career focus after entering motherhood. Currently, she works as an administrator in a government school.

Tanushi is an internationally published poet with numerous accolades for her work. Her books cover themes such as long-distance love, self-discovery, healing, depression, trauma, women’s empowerment, the girl child, the pandemic, and spirituality. Heart in a Hurricane, her latest book, explores the complexities of relationships, especially after marriage. Poetry has been therapeutic for her mental health, and she shares her words in the hope of helping others feel seen, heard, and understood. All her books are available on Amazon.in and Kindle.

Kumud Verma: Visionary Author and Advocate for Social Reform

Kumud Verma is a visionary in Indian literature, seamlessly blending intellectual pursuits with social activism. Her unwavering commitment to education, women’s empowerment, and governance reform is evident throughout her work. As an accomplished author, Kumud’s literary contributions extend beyond storytelling; they offer frameworks for rethinking social structures, leadership, and community engagement.

Among her bestselling books, 'Dynamic DM', co-authored with Dr Heera Lal, IAS, has received widespread acclaim for its insightful portrayal of leadership in public service. The book serves as an essential guide for aspiring civil servants and governance practitioners, emphasizing the transformative power of proactive leadership. This work, along with her numerous other initiatives, positions Kumud at the forefront of discussions on governance, rural development, and women’s issues.

Capt. Kunal Narayan Uniyal: Leading Innovation in Maritime and Literature

Capt. Kunal Narayan Uniyal is a trailblazer in the maritime industry and a prolific author with 18 books published in seven languages. His contributions span poetry, thought leadership in maritime literature, and gender diversity advocacy. Uniyal has introduced innovative programs for women in shipping and supported those in need. As the founder of a pioneering AI-based shipping startup, he is reshaping the global maritime sector. With numerous accolades for his work in maritime education and equality, Capt. Uniyal continues to inspire with his dedication to innovation and inclusivity. His vision extends to redefining the future of shipping, and he remains committed to empowering future generations of mariners. Through his diverse work, he fosters a more inclusive and sustainable maritime ecosystem.

Dr Piyali Mitra: Weaving Life's Reflections into Poetry

Dr Piyali Mitra, a poet and Deputy Editor of Asian Bioethics Review, artfully bridges the realms of bioethics and creative writing. Her poetry book, 'Of the Heart and Soul: A Mellifluous Whisper', explores the contrasts of life, celebrating resilience and renewal amid both joy and sorrow. Known for her thoughtful reflections, Dr. Mitra finds inspiration in nature’s beauty and life’s emotional complexities. Alongside her scholarly work, she also mentors aspiring writers, encouraging the use of poetry as a medium for introspection and healing.

Dr. Piyali Mitra beautifully reflects on life’s cycles of light and shadow, seeing even dark, stormy skies as an opportunity for renewal. In her poetry, she captures this balance, finding hope beneath adversity. Her book, Of the Heart and Soul: A Mellifluous Whisper, expresses her deep empathy and resilience through verse, offering comfort and insight to her readers. Discover more about her work at ICAePA.

Aparnaa Jadhav: Champion of Women's Resilience

Aparnaa Jadhav’s book, Paradise Sucked: Thrive After Divorce, Ladies!, follows Anika’s emotional journey of self-discovery and transformation after her separation. Combining inspiration with actionable advice, the narrative offers a roadmap for women facing similar challenges. With actionable steps for personal growth, the book empowers women to rebuild their lives with resilience, self-love, and independence post-divorce.

As a Relationship Resilience Coach and a single mother, Aparnaa has transformed her personal experiences into a source of strength for others. Through her “Breakdown to Breakthrough Mastery” program, she continues to guide women toward empowerment and a renewed sense of purpose. Her work has helped countless women rediscover their inner strength, navigate through difficult transitions, and embrace new beginnings with confidence and courage.

In conclusion, Grisu Media Arts and YOUx Talks e-magazine have curated a talented group of authors who are making a meaningful impact through their work. These authors, with their diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives, are not only entertaining readers but also inspiring them to make positive changes in their lives and communities. Their contributions highlight the power of storytelling in shaping thought, fostering growth, and promoting empowerment.

