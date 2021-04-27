Imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10, 20 MT, allocated them to states: Centre on oxygen shortage

New Delhi: To address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country, the Centre government has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to the states.

Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat will get two 20 MT cryogenic tankers each. Uttar Pradesh (three), Rajasthan (four), Delhi (three) and Gujarat (two) will get 10 MT cryogenic tankers.

"The mapping of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from the manufacturing plant to different States being a dynamic process and transportation of medical oxygen through cryogenic tankers becoming a bottleneck in making available LMO from the eastern part of the country to other parts, twenty cryogenic ISO containers of capacity 20 MT and 10 MT have been imported to augment the transportation of Oxygen," the Union Health Ministry stated.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in consultation with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the overall guidance of the Empowered Group-II (EG-II) have mapped the allocation of these containers to suppliers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Gujarat.

The announcement comes on the day when India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday (April 27), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894 ) coronavirus-related deaths.

The country has also recorded 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1.45 crore (1,45,56,209). The five most affected states by the total COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Reeling under the second COVID-19 wave, several state governments have announced stringent guidelines to curb the unprecedented rise of COVID-19 infections in the country.

These states include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and others.

