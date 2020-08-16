Imposition of Section 144 extended in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas of Bengaluru till August 18

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on 18th August. Section 144 does not allow the gathering of four or more people at a place.

In a related development, Bengaluru Police said on Sunday (August 16) that 35 more accused were arrested in connection with Bengaluru violence that broke out on August 11. According to police, a total of 340 people have been arrested in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy whose house was ablaze during the Bengaluru violence on Saturday (August 15) filed an FIR claiming that over Rs 20 lakh worth gold was stolen from his house and that Rs 50 lakh property was damaged on the night of August 11.

The two times Congress MLA mentioned in the FIR that while he along with his family went to a temple, around 2000-3000 miscreants in a "well-planned manner" attacked his house and office.

He said that the mob ransacked the building, burnt it and looted the valuables and jewels.

"Those miscreants completely destroyed the building. When I learnt about it and wanted to come back home, the policemen asked me not to come back in view of the disturbance in the area and to maintain law and order and peace," said Congress MLA in the police complaint filed on August 14.

A violent mob rampaged through Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar on Tuesday (August 11) night and vandalized two police stations and the residence of Congress MLA Murthy whose nephew allegedly shared an insulting Facebook post against Prophet Mohammad. At least three people were killed after the police opened fire on the rioters to bring situation under control. Several, including 60 cops, were injured in the violence which resulted in the damage of many vehicles too.