In A Daring Operation, Indian Navy Rescues 19 Pakistani Sailors Kidnapped By Pirates In Arabian Sea

New Delhi: In a bold and daring operation in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy's Marine Commandos on board INS Sumitra have successfully thwarted a piracy attempt on the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, Al Naeemi. The vessel, sailing off the East Coast of Somalia, had fallen victim to pirates, endangering the lives of 19 Pakistani nationals who were on board. The Indian Navy, in an official statement, revealed that the successful rescue mission was conducted on Monday.

In a major mission, the Indian naval warship INS Sumitra rescued a hijacked fishing vessel Al Naemi with armed pirates around 800 miles off the coast of Kochi. The Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy took part in the operation to rescue the crew of the boat safely. This was the… pic.twitter.com/cIAl3sfTtZ January 30, 2024

Swift Action Amid Rising Threats

This marked the second rescue operation within a single day for the Indian Navy, underscoring its commitment to maritime security. Earlier, the Navy had saved 17 crew members of another Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, FV Iman, from Somali pirates. The consecutive operations highlight the Navy's vigilance and effectiveness in combating piracy along the East Coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

Precision And Coordination

INS Sumitra swiftly intercepted the distressed vessel and engaged in a meticulously planned operation to locate and neutralize the threat posed by the pirates. Employing established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the Indian Navy ensured the safe release of all 19 Pakistani crew members, along with the fishing vessel. The successful rescue mission exemplifies the Navy's dedication to safeguarding lives at sea.

Relentless Efforts Yield Results

With remarkable efficiency, INS Sumitra, within less than 36 hours, rescued a total of 36 crew members (comprising 17 Iranians and 19 Pakistanis) from two hijacked fishing vessels in the Southern Arabian Sea. The Navy's swift and persistent actions not only saved lives but also prevented the potential escalation of piracy activities in the region.

Unwavering Commitment To Security

This recent operation underscores the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to maintaining maritime security and upholding international laws. Amid escalating threats and challenges, the Navy remains vigilant and proactive, ensuring the safety of vessels and crew navigating these treacherous waters.

Prompt Response To Distress Calls

In a separate incident earlier this month, the Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam demonstrated its rapid response capabilities by addressing a distress call from the Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy. The timely intervention of INS Visakhapatnam exemplifies the Navy's readiness to provide assistance and support to vessels in distress, further reinforcing its role as a dependable guardian of the seas.