In A First, Chhattisgarh Witness Historic Entry Of Transgender Candidate In Assembly Polls

In the Raigarh assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh, the electoral contest typically pits the Congress against the BJP. However, this election has become intriguing with the debut entry of a transgender candidate. For the first time in Chhattisgarh's political history, a transgender candidate is contesting from a legislative assembly seat. Madhu Bai, the transgender candidate, has been nominated by the Congress as their candidate from the Raigarh constituency. Madhu Bai, along with her entire team, has actively engaged in election campaigning, employing singing, dancing, and other unique methods, setting her campaign apart from the strategies of other parties.

Madhu Bai isn’t new to electoral battles. In 2014, she clinched victory in the mayoral election in Raigarh, becoming the first transgender mayor in Chhattisgarh. Given her campaign efforts in Bhilai for Congress, she seems more confident than ever in this election.

However, the opinion among locals regarding Madhu Bai's electoral bid varies significantly. Facing Madhu Bai in the electoral arena is the current Congress MLA Prakash Nayak, who seemingly doesn’t perceive Madhu Kinnaur as a challenge.

From the BJP camp, the party has fielded OP Choudhary, a former collector from Raigarh. While OP Choudhary is seen as a contender for the Chief Minister's post in Chhattisgarh by the BJP, he seems to avoid any form of criticism or comment regarding Madhu Bai, the transgender candidate.

This marks the first instance in Chhattisgarh's politics where any political party has nominated a transgender individual as their candidate. However, looking at the national scenario, Shabnam Mausi won a by-election from Madhya Pradesh's Sohagpur assembly seat in 2000, becoming the country's first transgender legislator. This might be the second opportunity in the country where a transgender individual is testing their fate in a legislative assembly election.