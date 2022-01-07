In a first, Jammu and Kashmir police to get American Sig Sauer rifles, pistols

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir police will become the first police force in the country to possess the latest American weaponry.



In an attempt to modernise, the government has decided to equip Jammu Kashmir police with American Sig Sauer rifles and Sig Sauer MPX 9mm American-made pistols.



Sources said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had recently invited global bids for arms procurement on the government procurement portal GeM (Government e-Market). He added that this elite police of the country will get 500 Sig Sauer 716 rifles and 100 Sig Sauer MPX 9mm pistols for SOG (special operations groups).

Experts believe that after getting this imported sophisticated weaponry, Jammu Kashmir police will be more aggressive against terrorism.

The description of the rifle reads, "The 7.62x51mm cartridges of the Sig Sauer-716 assault rifle is more powerful than the 5.56x45mm intermediate cartridges of INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles used by the police presently and without a magazine, the 3.82 kg rifle can fire 650-850 bullets per minute and can prove to be an effective weapon in counter-insurgency operations due to its range of 500 meters.”



“In addition, the rifle is robust, modern and simple to use in any condition. Similarly, without the magazine, the 2.94 kg SIG MPX 9mm pistol can fire 850 bullets per minute. Both weapons are gas powered.”



Jammu Kashmir police is already equipped with new latest lightweight bulletproof jackets and bulletproof vehicles to fight terrorism in the union territory. This new weaponry is believed that it will help the police to face any tough situation, like room intervention of the budlings where terrorists hide and during long-range attacks on terrorists.



IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar without naming the weapons agreed that modernisation of police is on cards.

Vijay Kumar said, "Modernisation in Jammu Kashmir is going on a fast track. We are getting new weapons and drones for technical surveillance.” He added, “We also had combat dress and combat training, bulletproof vehicles and mine proof vehicles are being procured more so that operation will be more aggressive.”

Kumar said, “Most important is to generate input and Jammu Kashmir police is the one who generates 75% inputs nowadays. And for input gathering, many gadgets are given to police."



The Army has already given several sophisticated rifles to its soldiers guarding the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.



In 2019, at the cost of around Rs 700 crore, India signed a contract with Sig Sauer for 72,400 'Assault Rifles'.



