NEW DELHI: The BJP Delhi Twitter handle on Monday morning took potshots at jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain by sharing parody posters of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jain inspired by the US TV series ‘Prison Break’. In the past weeks, Satyendar Jain has been under fire for allegedly receiving ‘special treatment’ in Tihar jail. Videos of him receiving massage in his jail cell have gone viral on social media and become a key point for the BJP as it accuses AAP of indulging in corruption. The poster reads “Directed by Arvind Kejriwal” on the top and changed the title to “Prison mein break” which translates to “A break in prison”. The subtitle read: “AAP ka Tihar darbar series.”

The Satyendar Jain Tihar jail massage video created a huge controversy when it emerged on social media. It has been used as a weapon by other parties to counter the AAP’s ‘hardcore honesty’ image.

The AAP had defended the Satyendar Jain massage video by claiming that Jain was receiving physiotherapy and not massage for his spine injury. However, reports alleged that the man giving him a massage was a convicted rapist.

In USA: Prison Break series



In Delhi: Prison (में) Break series



Relax , Rejuvenate, Rejoice in Tihar courtesy AAP govt. pic.twitter.com/Ro99nmG90G November 28, 2022

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “First a child rapist was projected as a physiotherapist and then a lie was told in court that no food was being given and Jain has lost 28 kgs.”

He also asked, "Will Kejriwal still defend such a person or apologise to the country for this VVIP facility provided to a corrupt minister?"

