In Bhagwant Mann's Punjab, senior woman AAP MLA faces domestic violence - WATCH

Meanwhile, Punjab State Women's Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has seen the video and will take suo motu notice of the incident. Kaur got married to Singh, the AAP's youth wing convener for Majha region, in February 2019.

In what appears to be a case of domestic violence, a purported video of senior AAP Punjab and MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by her husband, who is also a leader of the ruling party, has surfaced on social media. In the video shot on July 10, the two-time legislator from Talwandi Sabo and AAP's National Executive member could be heard arguing with her husband, Sukhraj Singh. Suddenly, Singh gets up and apparently slaps Kaur.

Some people standing near the couple then intervene and push Singh away, the video showed. No complaint has been filed by the AAP legislator.

She did her M.Phil from Punjab University, Patiala, in 2009.

Before foraying into politics, she was a professor of English at Mata Gujri College at Fatehgarh Sahib.

