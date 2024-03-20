In Conversation With Ukrainian President Zelensky, Russian President Putin, PM Modi Emphasises On Dialogue For Conflict Resolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held telephonic conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the ties with India and the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. In conversation with Zelenskyy, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.

PM Modi's Assurance To Ukraine

PM Modi reiterated India’s people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of the conflict. PM Modi also assured the Ukrainian President that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the issue. President Zelenskyy appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. The two leaders decided to remain in touch.

Had a good conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024

Modi-Putin Talks

While talking to President Putin, PM Modi congratulated President Putin on his re-election and the leaders agreed to further strengthen India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership. The two leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues. They also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi reiterated dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward to resolve the issue.

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia. The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the years to come. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.