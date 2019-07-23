close

Gujarat

In Ferrari that once belonged to Sachin, Surat girl rides in to become sadhvi

A 17-year-old girl in Gujarat's Surat has decided to give up of materialistic wealth and live the life of a sadhvi. A roadshow was held on Monday to celebrate Stuti Shah's decision and the biggest highlight of the show was a red-coloured Ferrari, which used to belong to no other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Surat: A 17-year-old girl in Gujarat's Surat has decided to give up of materialistic wealth and live the life of a sadhvi. A roadshow was held on Monday to celebrate Stuti Shah's decision and the biggest highlight of the show was a red-coloured Ferrari, which used to belong to no other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

The '360 Modena Ferrari' was gifted to Sachin by racing legend Michael Schumacher after the Indian batting legend equalled Don Bradman's tally of 29 Test centuries in 2002. However, the luxury sports car was bought by a Surat-based businessman, Jayesh Shah, in 2011.

When Stuti, who has completed her education till the 10th grade, expressed her desire to travel in a Ferrari for the auspicious beginning Yatra towards becoming a sadhvi, her father, Suresh Shah, contacted the new owner of the car.

Jayesh wholeheartedly agreed to lend his Ferrari for Stuti's roadshow which became the talking point for everyone who witnessed the show.

Stuti came in contact with a learned monk in 2017 and then decided to formally become a sadhvi. She has set February 26, 2020, as the date to officially embrace the life of a sadhvi and sacrifice all worldly pleasures.

Several people belonging to the Jain community take up monkhood and practice penance during the holy period of 'Chaturmaas' (a four-month period between July and October). Chaturmaas is considered to be holy as it is reserved to perform penance, austerities, fasting, and religious observances.

