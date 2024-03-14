'In Hating Me, BJP Is Now Supporting Pakistanis': Arvind Kejriwal On Protests After His Anti-CAA Remarks

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for supporting Pakistani minority protesters outside his residence. Kejriwal also alleged that both the BJP and Delhi police supported the protesters.

Arvind Kejriwal further alleged that the BJP aims to secure the Pakistani migrants as their vote bank, hence the party's support for these protesters. Criticizing the implementation of CAA rules in the country, the Delhi CM stated that this would lead to Pakistanis spreading across India and causing disturbances among the populace.

Directing his criticism towards X, Kejriwal wrote, "Today, some Pakistanis demonstrated and caused a disturbance in front of my house. Delhi Police accorded them full respect and protection. BJP fully supported them."

"Do they have the audacity to demand an apology from the CM elected by the people of Delhi with an overwhelming majority? And is BJP supporting them? While displaying animosity towards me, BJP stood with Pakistanis and began betraying India? With the implementation of CAA, these Pakistanis will disperse across the country and harass and disturb our own people. BJP aims to secure them as its vote bank," he added.

Hindus and other minority people who migrated from Pakistan gathered outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi after his anti-CAA mark. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, slamming CAA Kejriwal said, with this law poor people from Pakitan, Bangladesh and Afganistan will flood India that will pose threat to the security of the country. "Would you like people from Pakistan to live in a slum in front of your house? Would you feel safe? Law and order will collapse," he stated.