In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi Explains Why PM Modi Apologised Over Shivaji Statue Collapse

Rahul Gandhi In Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi, who was in Maharashtra, on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the poll-bound state. While addressing a gathering, Gandhi cited a few reasons behind PM Modi's apology, saying that an apology is sought by a person who makes a mistake. He said that PM Modi might have felt that instead of giving the contract to build the statue on merit, he gave it to a person associated with the RSS.

The Lok Sabha LoP further stated that the PM could have felt that the person to whom he awarded the contract did corruption in the construction of the statue and cheated the people of Maharashtra. The PM should apologise not just to Shivaji Maharaj but also to every person of Maharashtra, he said.

"This is a truth; an apology is sought by a person who makes a mistake. The person who has not made a mistake, what should that person apologise for? A few days ago here a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was built, and I read in a newspaper that the Prime Minister said that I apologise to Shivaji Maharaj. Now I want to understand why the Prime Minister sought an apology. There can be several reasons for that.

"The first could be that the contract to build the statue was given to someone associated with the RSS. May be the PM is saying that he made a mistake; he should not have given the contract to a RSS person and should have given it on merit. The second mistake could be that there was corruption during the development of the statue; may be the Prime Minister was apologising thinking that the person to whom he gave the contract did corruption and cheated the people of Maharashtra. The third reason could be that PM got the statue erected in the honour of Shivaji Maharaj and failed to ensure that it remains intact," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I give you a guarantee that Kadam ji's (late Congress minister Patangrao Kadam) statue installed will be here even after 50-70 years... Shivaji Maharaj's statue was installed, but only a few days later the statue fell. This is an insult to Shivaji Maharaj. The PM should apologise not just to Shivaji Maharaj but also to every person of Maharashtra," he further stated.

PM Modi had unveiled the statue in December last year during the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg district. The statue collapse took place on August 26.

Days after the incident, PM Modi apologised to Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the statue collapse. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, He is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity,” Modi said.