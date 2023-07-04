trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630688
In Major Reshuffle, BJP Appoints New State Unit Presidents Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

In the latest organisational rejig, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi has been appointed presidents of BJP's Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand units respectively. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

New Delhi: In a big organisational rejig, the BJP on Tuesday named Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi as presidents of its state units in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively. In a statement, the party also announced former Union minister D Purandeswari as its new Andhra Pradesh president and brought in OBC leader Etela Rajender as its election management committee chairperson in the poll-bound Telangana.

 


The development highlights the BJP's emphasis to set its house in order in Telangana where many relatively new but powerful entrants to the party were against the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Sources said Kumar may be inducted as a minister in the central government in a reshuffle in the coming days.

Jakhar replaces Ahwani Sharma while Marandi comes in the place of Deepak Prakash. The rejig is significant in the primacy given to leaders who have joined the BJP from other parties. Jakhar and Rajender left the Congress and the BRS respectively to join the BJP. Purandeswari was in Congress and a minister in the UPA government.

The development will further fuel the speculation about a Cabinet rejig.

