In More Trouble For AAP, ED Likely To Take Legal Action Against Atishi Over 'False, Malicious Allegations'

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is contemplating legal measures against Atishi, the Minister of Delhi Public Works Department, for allegedly making false and malicious accusations against the central agency, according to sources. It may be noted that the central agency raided about 12 locations linked to Aam Aadmi Party leaders, and Delhi government officials including the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary as part of its money laundering probe. The ED raids were conducted at the residences of former members of Delhi Jal Board Shalabh Kumar, AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar among other AAP officials.

Atishi's Allegations False, Malicious: ED

Hitting back at the central agency, AAP leader Atishi had accused the ED of tampering with audio clips during an investigation into money laundering, sources revealed. However, ED officials swiftly refuted these claims, labelling them as entirely baseless and malicious.

No Audio Clips Deleted: ED

Officials from the ED asserted, "AAP leader Atishi's recent allegations against the Directorate of Enforcement are unfounded and malicious. Claims suggesting the deletion of CCTV footage are completely false." They clarified that all statements of accused individuals were recorded under CCTV surveillance and provided to them and the court as required. Moreover, they emphasized that the absence of audio recordings was due to the technical limitations of the CCTV system at the time.

The agency vehemently denied any deletion of audio recordings, emphasizing its commitment to professionalism in recording statements. They accused AAP leaders of fabricating allegations to undermine the evidence against them.

Highlighting advancements in technology, ED officials pointed out that the CCTV system was upgraded in October 2023, enabling audio-video recording during interrogations. This upgrade ensured transparency and accuracy in investigations.

Potential Legal Action Looms Over Atishi

In light of Atishi's unsubstantiated allegations, sources hinted at the possibility of the Directorate of Enforcement pursuing legal action against her, signaling the seriousness of the matter.

Atishi's Claims Challenged

At a news conference aimed at discrediting the ED, Atishi accused the agency of ineffectiveness in its investigations over the past two years. However, her claims were met with skepticism as ED officials maintained the integrity of their procedures.

AAP Questions The Conduct Of The ED Probe

Atishi raised concerns about the agency's conduct during the alleged liquor scam investigation, citing discrepancies in witness statements and court submissions. However, ED officials reiterated the absence of any tampering with evidence.