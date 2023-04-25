In Poll-Bound Karnataka, Amit Shah Tells Voters Why They Should Not Vote For Congress, JDS

Bagalkote: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday made a blistering attack on the main opposition parties – Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular - and urged the voters to vote in favour of the ruling BJP if they want all-round development, peace and stability in the state. Addressing a rally in Bagalkote, Shah warned if Congress comes to power in Karnataka, there will be all-time high corruption, appeasement politics, familial politics and riots in the state.

If Congress comes to power in Karnataka, there will be all-time high corruption, appeasement politics, familial politics and riots in the state: Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah, in Bagalkote pic.twitter.com/7p8mHYqlj7 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

The Home Minister went to attack Congress by saying that the main opposition party is fighting elections depending on the leaders who have joined Congress from the BJP recently, which shows there is bankruptcy in the party and a lack of leadership.

Shah also explained to voters that voting for JD(S) will mean casting their votes to Congress. “If you don't want your vote to go to Congress, then vote for BJP for the overall development of Karnataka,” Shah said adding, “On one hand there is BJP's double-engine govt and, on the other, there's reverse gear govt of Congress.”

“This Assembly election is not just to choose an MLA but to hand over the future of the state into the hands of PM Modi. It is an election to make Karnataka a developed state and also bring political stability here,” the Union Home Minister said in Karnataka's Bagalkote.

This Assembly election is not just to choose an MLA but to hand over the future of the state in to the hands of PM Modi. It is an election to make Karnataka a developed state and also bring political stability here: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Karnataka's Bagalkote pic.twitter.com/UdBTCnDNYD — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Jagadish Shettar's Defection Irks BJP

Upset with the defection of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar to Congress, the ruling BJP is believed to be working tirelessly to ensure his defeat in his home turf in the May 10 Assembly elections. Shah, as per BJP insiders, has taken the matter seriously and is personally strategising and monitoring the execution of the plan in this regard.

After Shettar’s defection, the electoral contest in the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency has become one of the most keenly watched in Karnataka. Shah has personally spoken to the local leaders and office-bearers of the constituency and asked them to put their best efforts to defeat Shettar.

Shah claimed that the party had given him all the respect and due positions. If he was to contest as an independent candidate it could have been a different matter. But, since he is contesting as a Congress candidate, he should not be pardoned. He had assured the leaders of all the support and backing through him to face six-time MLA Shettar.

Amit Shah also thanked the city corporation members for taking back their resignations and supporting party candidate Mahesh Tenginakayi. Meanwhile, a special team from RSS has come down to Hubballi to work against Shettar and counter the charges made by Shettar and Congress.

Sources explain that the teams have been deputed to identify the supporters and the movements of the people at his residence are also being watched closely to ensure he receives no support from BJP members. Meanwhile, Shettar claims that he has given back to the party as a worker and built the party from scratch in north Karnataka.

Sources close to him are confident that Shettar will emerge as a winner and he is now focusing on winning seats for Congress in north Karnataka districts. He is being made a star campaigner by Congress and sources say that his services will be utilised in the Kittur Karnataka region.

(With Agency Inputs)