In Pune Porsche Accident Case, Another Big Allegation Against Maharashtra Minister, MLA

New Delhi: Amidst the investigation in the Pune Porsche accident case, another allegation has been made against Maharashtra's MLA after he approached Sassoon Hospital's dean Vinayak Kale and asked that Dr Ajay Tawade be made the head of the Hospital's Forensic Medicine Department. Reportedly, one of the doctors was accused of replacing the blood samples of a teenager in the Porsche accident case.

MLA Sunil Tingre also faced allegations of visiting the Yerwada police station and asking officials to go easy in an accident case in which two people were killed.

The hospital's dean, Vinayak Kale, addressed the press conference on Wednesday and said that Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and Mr Tingre had asked that Dr Ajay Tawade be made the head of Sassoon Hospital's Forensic Medicine Department. Both Mr Mushrif and the MLA are from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is in power in Maharashtra in an alliance with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

Dr Kale was sent on compulsory leave by the Maharashtra government for failing to make proper decisions. This conclusion comes after a few hours of press conference.

On Monday, Mr Tawade and Dr Shrihari Harnor, the Chief Medical Officer of Sassoon Hospital were arrested for replacing the blood sample of the minor accused with someone who did not consume alcohol.

Dr Kale also said that Dr Tawade and Mr Ghatkamble have been suspended, while Dr Harnor's contract has been terminated.