In Rajasthan's Jodhpur hospital, 146 children die in December month alone

Jodhpur: Department of Pediatrics of SN Medical College, Jodhpur has recorded the death of 146 children in the month of December 2019. SN Medical College is one the largest hospital in the Jodhpur division of Rajasthan. This has been revealed in the report prepared by the medical college management after the infant death tragedy in Kota.

Jodhpur Medical College runs the pediatric disease department at MDM and Umaid Hospital. The hospital authority claims that the death toll is high because patients from remote areas are not able to reach the hospital on time. Principal of SN Medical College, SS Rathore said, '' Jodhpur has the largest hospital in the division, children are brought here from far away places, even patients from AIIMS are referred here due to which there is a lot of pressure on the hospital.'' He added ''There is no shortage of resources, children die due to delay in reaching children from remote areas.''

Going by the records, nearly 5 children are losing there life every day in the hospital. The figure is high as the total number of death in the year 2019 was of 754 children which indicated that nearly 62 children died every month but the toll suddenly increased to 146 in December. Most deaths occurred in the Neonatal Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric ICU (PICU). The arrangements at the hospital are being questioned by people after the release of the record.

In 2019, a total of 47815 children were admitted to the Department of Pediatrics, in which 754 died. But in 2019 itself, there were 5634 serious newborns admitted in NICU and PICU, in which 754 have died which is more than 13 percent of the total number. The surprising fact is not a single death occurred in the ward in 2019, but the department added the number of 42 thousand children admitted in the wards to get the total percentage of deaths due to which the percentage of death appeared less.