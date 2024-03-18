NewsIndia
BSP

In Setback For Mayawati's BSP, MP Sangeeta Azad Joins BJP

|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 10:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
NEW DELHI: In a second big blow for the Mayawati-led BSP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BSP MP Sangeeta Azad, who represents Lalganj in Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP on Monday. BSP Party leader Azad Ari Mardan and Supreme Court lawyer Seema Samridhi (Kushwaha), who has been associated with legal cases involving women victims, also joined the party on Monday.

They were inducted into the BJP by its national general secretary, Vinod Tawde, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh. This is the second biggest blow to the Mayawati-led BSP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls after BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, joined the BJP earlier last month.

Pandey joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other BJP leaders. Appreciating Ritesh Pandey for his decision, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that Ritesh Pandey decided to move to a developed India.

