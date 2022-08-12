Independence Day 2022: The stage is all set for Indians across the globe to commemorate August 15th as the day when India gained freedom from Imperial British Raj 75 years ago. However, do you know that India is not the only country that got its independence on August 15.

As we celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’, 75 years of freedom, from the violence of colonialism and colonial modernity, lets take a look at five other countries around the world that share the joy and jubilation of freedom along with India on August 15.

North Korea and South Korea

North Korea and South Korea celebrates its National Liberation Day or Gwangbokjeol on August 15. Gwangbokjeol (meaning Time of the Restoration of Light) marks the end of Japanese rule of Korea. The National Liberation Day of Korea commemorates Victory over Japan Day, when the United States and the Allied powers liberated Korea from 35 years of Japanese rule. However, Independent Korean governments were created three years later.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein also celebrates its Independence Day on August 15. The country calls it Staatsfeiertag. Liechtenstein is world’s sixth smallest nation. The date also commemorates the birthday of Prince Franz Josef II.

Bahrain

Bahrain declared its independence from the British on August 15, 1971, following a United Nations survey of the Bahraini population. Although 15 August is the actual date on which Bahrain gained its independence from the British, the kingdom does not celebrate or mark that date. Instead, the state annually celebrates 16 December as National Day, to coincide with the day that late emir (ruler) Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascension to the throne, as per he reports.