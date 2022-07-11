New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday (July 10, 2022) said that an "independent, impartial and fair" judicial system is the biggest need for a free and fair democracy. While inaugurating an amenities block of the Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur, the road transport and highways minister hailed the four pillars of democracy - legislative, executive, judiciary and media.

"An independent, impartial and fair judicial system is the biggest requirement for a free and fair democracy," he said.

Time is the biggest capital, Gadkari said and added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many administrative reforms have taken place.

Inaugurating Hostel Building of Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur https://t.co/62hbIIlwqL — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 10, 2022

He also pitched for a time limit for development works and removing delays, which can save thousands of crores of rupees of the country.

Justices Bhushan Gavai and PS Narasimha, both judges of the Supreme Court, and new Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.