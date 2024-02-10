INDIA Alliance Crumbles; AAP To Contest All 14 Lok Sabha Seats In Punjab & Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: In a significant setback to the opposition INDIA bloc, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that his party would independently contest all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and Chandigarh.

No Alliance With Congress: Kejriwal

Categorically ruling out any alliance with the Congress in the state, Kejriwal affirmed that the party would unveil its candidates for all 14 seats within the next 10-15 days. "I would like to seek your blessings on one more thing. In the next two months, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled. In this election, Punjab has 13 seats and one in Chandigarh. In total, there are 14 seats. In the next 10-15 days, the Aam Aadmi Party will announce candidates for all the 14 seats. Just like you had supported us two years back, I would like to seek your blessings to let Aam Aadmi Party win in all 14 seats by pressing on the 'broom'," Kejriwal urged the public to rally behind his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme Kejriwal's Vision For Punjab

Addressing the audience during the launch of the Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme in Punjab's Amloh, Kejriwal reminisced about the overwhelming support received two years ago, emphasizing the need to replicate that success on a grander scale.

AAP Seeks Support Of Voters For Clean Sweep In Punjab

Drawing attention to the party's election symbol, the Delhi Chief Minister urged the people to "sweep Punjab" with full force. "We have to sweep all the 14 seats with an overwhelming majority and let Aam Aadmi Party secure victory. All of us need to sweep with full force," Kejriwal declared.

Kejriwal's Move Signals Fragmentation In INDIA Bloc

Kejriwal's announcement follows Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's earlier declaration that his party would go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, adding another blow to the INDIA bloc. This move came shortly after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee announced her party's decision to contest all seats in West Bengal independently.

Punjab CM had previously stated in January that there would be no alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, AAP will get 13 seats (in Punjab)," Mann asserted during a media briefing.

AAP To Go Solo In Haryana

In a conversation with ANI, AAP leader Sushil Gupta confirmed the party's decision to go solo in all 90 assembly seats in Haryana and expressed confidence in their ability to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or in alliance, with the final decision resting with the party leadership.

AAP's Decision Amidst Nitish Kumar's U-Turn

AAP's announcement coincides with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's surprising shift, leaving the Mahagathbandhan alliance and aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kumar, a prominent figure in the INDIA bloc, follows the path of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, adding complexity to the political landscape.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress secured eight seats, the Shiromani Akali Dal won in two seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed two, and the AAP clinched one seat in Punjab, reflecting the dynamic political scenario in the region.