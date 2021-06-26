India and Greece recognise threat posed by cross border terrorism, check details

New Delhi: India and Greece on Saturday (June 26) recognised the threat posed by radicalisation, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and emphasised that there can be no justification for these in any form or manifestation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Greece at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. During the visit, Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and held bilateral talks with his counterpart Dendias.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on further consolidating the bilateral relations, which continue to deepen and expand rapidly.

New Delhi and Athens noted with satisfaction the ongoing cooperation in several areas, such as trade and investment, science and technology, culture, academics and people-to-people contact and agreed to work together to further enhance collaboration in these areas.

It was also agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations and Joint Trade Committee would be held soon."Both countries recognised the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross border terrorism. They emphasized that there can be no justification for these in any form or manifestation," the statement said.

The two sides also shared views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in the context of new geopolitical and geo-economic realities, including the Indo-Pacific, the MEA stated.

They noted with satisfaction the convergence of each other's vision for a free, open, inclusive and cooperative Indo-Pacific ensuring connectivity and growth for all in the region. Conveying their deep commitment to multilateralism, and a rules-based international order, the two sides reaffirmed the importance of the "urgent reform of the UN, including UNSC expansion, and other multilateral institutions so as to make them more inclusive, transparent, accountable, and better reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities.

"Greek side reiterated its support for permanent membership of India in a reformed UNSC. The MEA said that India and Greece enjoy close and friendly relations which have been strengthened by the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech and respect for human rights. Both sides discussed the COVID-19 situation globally and the process of economic recovery.

They also agreed on the need for joint efforts to combat the disease and to work together for consolidating economic and commercial activities during and immediately after the pandemic. During the meet, the Greek Foreign Minister signed and handed over the Agreement on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to the Indian side. The MEA said Jaishankar welcomed Greece to the family of the ISA.

Both sides agreed that this will assist the two countries in the realisation of the energy goals set by the respective governments to make renewable energy a significant part of the energy supply.

(Inputs from agency)

