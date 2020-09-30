हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Philippines ties

India and Philippines working on preferential trade agreement

Undersecretary at the Philippines trade office, Ceferino S Rodolfo at the meet said “a more focused approach like a PTA is more practical".

India and Philippines working on preferential trade agreement

New Delhi: India and Philippines have agreed to work on Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which will reduce and eliminate tariffs on many products both sides will be negotiating on.

This was in fact, one of the key outcomes of the 13th Meeting of the India Philippines Joint Working Group on Trade and Investments (JWGTI) and sectors like--pharmaceuticals, IT, and Financial Technology could be the focus areas of the PTA.

Undersecretary at the Philippines trade office, Ceferino S Rodolfo at the meet said “a more focused approach like a PTA is more practical. The Philippines is eager to conclude one with India not only to improve current trade levels in terms of value and volume but also in the breadth of products to be covered as current trade is highly concentrated on a few products”.

Joint Secretary Anant Swarup in India's commerce ministry, concurring with him said, “India recognizes the benefits of negotiating a PTA with the Philippines” and called for both countries to "consult authorities and secure the mandate for the PTA negotiations."

To further the PTA negotiations, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Indian Embassy in Manila, and Philippines Embassy in New Delhi organized a webinar on India-Philippines Enhancing Bilateral Economic and Trade Relationship on 25 September.  

In 2018-19, India-Philippines trade was around $ 2.32 billion, with exports from India to the Philippines being at $ 1743 million and imports from the Philippines by India- US $ 581 million. In 2017-18 bilateral trade grew by nearly 25 per cent to US$ 2.45 billion.

Recent years have seen an intensification of relationship, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Philippines in 2017 for the 31st ASEAN and EAS Summits, followed by the visit of President Duterte to India in 2018 for India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit and Republic Day celebrations.

Tags:
India Philippines tiespreferential trade agreement
Next
Story

BJP appoints former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar election in-charge
  • 62,25,763Confirmed
  • 97,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M16S

What is true, what is lie in the case of Hathras?