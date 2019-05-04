close

India asks Pakistan to beef up security of its diplomats due to harassment, Sri Lanka attacks

India asks Pakistan to beef up security of its diplomats due to harassment, Sri Lanka attacks

New Delhi: In a demarche sent to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India has asked Pakistan to beef up the security of its High Commission and its diplomats in Islamabad. 

The move comes after a recent incident in which two Indian diplomats were harassed in Pakistan and also because of the attacks in Sri Lanka, in which Indian High Commission was said to be a target.

Two Indian diplomats were locked in a room in Gurudwara Sacha Sauda Sahib in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura in April. They were asked not to visit the gurudwara and were dealt aggressively by the Pakistani security agencies.

Last year in November, Indian diplomats were stopped in the same gurudwara by Gopal Chawla, a close aide of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. 

During both the instances, the Indian diplomats were present to do consular duties for the Indian pilgrims visiting the gurudwara.

Since December, the Indian diplomats have been facing a number of problems at the place and have also been stopped and questioned or chased by Pakistan security agencies.  

It may be recalled here that several incidents of Indian diplomats being harassed in Pakistan have been reported in the recent past, with India asking Pakistan to investigate the matter. 

In March, India wrote twice to Pakistan saying that its agencies are continuing to harass and tail Indian diplomats in Islamabad. In the notes, India also mentioned that incidents of harassment of family members are against the Vienna Convention.

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka nine suicide carried out a series of dastardly attacks that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels on Easter Sunday, killing 253 people and injuring over 500 others. 

India PakistanSri Lanka attacks
