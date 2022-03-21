India-Australia second virtual summit today, Scott Morrison to unveil Rs 1,500-crore investment package

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison will today (March 21, 2022) hold the second India-Australia virtual summit and will discuss a range of regional and multilateral issues.

During the summit, Morrison will also unveil a Rs 1,500-crore investment package to boost the bilateral ties and the two leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia. The leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Both sides will also discuss a range of regional and multilateral issues, including the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific, and Myanmar.

The summit, India said, highlights the importance attached by both countries to their bilateral relations as also their close cooperation on regional and global issues.

The summit follows the historic first Virtual Summit of 4 June 2020 when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi and PM Morrison had met in Washington DC for the first in-person meeting after the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2021 on the margins of the Quad Leaders’ Summit and had then jointly launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) in Glasgow on the margins of the COP26 in November 2021.

