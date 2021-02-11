हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

COVID-19

India becomes fastest to vaccinate 70 lakh people; Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat leads the way

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 70,17,114 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccine till 8 AM on Thursday (February 11). The total vaccination coverage includes over 57 lakh healthcare workers and over 13 lakh frontline workers.

India becomes fastest to vaccinate 70 lakh people; Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat leads the way
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India has become the fastest country in the world to achieve over 70 lakh vaccinations against Covid-19. The country achieved the feat in just 26 days, leaving behind countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

While it took 27 days for the US to vaccinate 70 lakh people, the UK took 48 days to get to the figure. India was also the first to reach the 60-lakh milestone a few days ago.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 70,17,114 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccine till 8 AM on Thursday (February 11).

The total vaccination coverage includes over 57 lakh healthcare workers and over 13 lakh frontline workers.

Two of the BJP-ruled states, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, lead the number of beneficiaries. While 6,73,542 people have been inoculated in UP, in Gujarat the number stands at 6,14,530.

The ministry said that more than four lakh five thousand people have been inoculated with COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. In the same period, 17 states and union territories did not report any death due to the virus.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Covid-19 vaccination COVID-19 update
Next
Story

Twitter's Indian rival Koo leaking users' personal data? Here's what French security researcher claims

Must Watch

PT17M46S

Badi Bahas : Will Babugiri end from the country?