OMAR ABDULLAH

INDIA Bloc Didn't Fail But Congress Unsuccessful: Omar Abdullah On Poll Result 2023

Omar Abdullah suggested Congress should analyze the reasons behind the failure in 2023 Assembly Election instead of going to the Supreme Court.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 10:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
INDIA Bloc Didn't Fail But Congress Unsuccessful: Omar Abdullah On Poll Result 2023 Image credit: ANI

Srinagar: Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's success in three out of the five states during the 2023 assembly elections, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah stated on Tuesday that the BJP's victory in these states should not be viewed as a defeat for the INDIA alliance. He emphasized that the Congress, however, did not succeed in winning the elections.  "The state elections were not contested as an alliance; rather, various political parties participated independently. Hence, it should not be considered a defeat for the alliance," he stated.

“Elections are like that, you can’t be satiated by wins, accept defeat. Instead of going to the Supreme Court Congress needs to analyze the reasons. My BJP friend told me two months ago that they are winning Chhattisgarh. If BJP knows, why not Congress? He suggested Congress “Forget Supreme Court, think of future elections”

“When BJP loses in state election, they say it’s just a state election and wouldn’t affect them but when they win, they say it’s the success of Modi and the central government and it was semifinal, one can’t say that 5 years ago Congress won in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan but in parliament, congress lost all 3 places, same pattern can be repeated in parliament election, one can’t say.” Junior Abdullah said. 

When asked about Mamata Banerjee Omar said, “ I can’t speak on behalf of Mamata Ji whether she had an invite or not but NC has received an invite for tomorrow for dinner at the residence of the Congress president, we will attend”. Junior Abdullah was speaking to reporters in Hazratbal at his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah the founder of the National Conference graveyard on his 118-birth anniversary. 

