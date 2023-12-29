INDIA Bloc Seat-Sharing: Mamata Banerjee Keen To Test Bengal Waters 'Alone', Shiv Sena UBT Not Ready To 'Compromise'

MUMBAI: In the latest development within the INDIA bloc, Shiv Sena's (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, has clarified his party's position, stating that there will be no compromise on seat-sharing in Maharashtra. Emphasizing the party's prominence in the state, Raut highlighted ongoing positive discussions between Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and key Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal. The party's unwavering stance on contesting on 23 seats, including Dadra and Nagar Haveli, adds complexity to the ongoing seat-sharing talks.

Mamata To Go Solo In Bengal

Simultaneously, Mamata Banerjee, the leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC), has expressed her intent to go solo in Bengal during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While reiterating the presence of the INDIA alliance across the country, Mamata asserted that in Bengal, only TMC could effectively counter the BJP. This announcement introduces a significant dynamic to the overall seat-sharing strategy of the opposition bloc.

Uncertainty Over Seat-Sharing

As the seat-sharing discussions unfold, the Congress party has maintained an open-minded approach, emphasizing the need for dialogue without public posturing. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, stated that negotiations would proceed with an open mind. Recognizing the diverse challenges posed by different states, Ramesh highlighted the importance of considering various political realities in the ongoing discussions.

Show Of Unity Against BJP

The recent fourth meeting of INDIA partners in the national capital left the crucial issue of seat-sharing unaddressed. The Opposition parties, uniting under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance umbrella, aim to present a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, the intricate negotiations on seat-sharing present a potential challenge to the cohesion of the INDIA bloc.