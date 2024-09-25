Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798227https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-bloc-will-hit-roads-if-bjp-doesnt-restore-j-k-statehood-rahul-in-jammu-2798227.html
NewsIndia
J&K ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

INDIA BLOC Will Hit Roads If BJP Doesn't Restore J-K Statehood: Rahul In Jammu

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government and Lt Governor of crippling Jammu's economy, which once facilitated a smooth production chain from the Valley to the rest of the country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

INDIA BLOC Will Hit Roads If BJP Doesn't Restore J-K Statehood: Rahul In Jammu Image: ANI

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday vowed that the INDIA bloc will mobilize its full strength in Parliament and take to the streets if the BJP-led government does not restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing assembly elections. Addressing a public rally in support of party candidates in Jammu, Gandhi said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffered a grave injustice when the state was divided into two union territories in 2019.

This marked his third visit to Jammu and Kashmir in nearly three weeks, having previously visited Banihal and Dooru constituencies on September 4 and Surankote and Central-Shalteng on September 23. Upon arriving in Jammu on Wednesday, Gandhi engaged with professionals at a hotel before addressing the public rally at JK Resort Ground.

Reiterating his commitment to restoring statehood, Gandhi said, "This has never happened in the history of India that we have taken away statehood and transformed a state into UT." He guaranteed that if the BJP fails to restore statehood, the INDIA alliance would exert pressure in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and on the streets.

Gandhi alleged that statehood was revoked to benefit outsiders through the Lt Governor, sidelining locals. Gandhi emphasized that restoring statehood is essential for Jammu and Kashmir's progress, citing it as "your right and your future." He also criticized the government's treatment of small and medium businesses nationwide.

"This government runs for Ambani and Adani," Gandhi said, condemning the GST and demonetization as tools to favor these corporations. He dubbed the 'Make in India' initiative as 'make in Adani,' claiming contracts were predominantly awarded to Adani.

Gandhi accused the BJP government and Lt Governor of crippling Jammu's economy, which once facilitated a smooth production chain from the Valley to the rest of the country.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance