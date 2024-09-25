Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday vowed that the INDIA bloc will mobilize its full strength in Parliament and take to the streets if the BJP-led government does not restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing assembly elections. Addressing a public rally in support of party candidates in Jammu, Gandhi said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffered a grave injustice when the state was divided into two union territories in 2019.

This marked his third visit to Jammu and Kashmir in nearly three weeks, having previously visited Banihal and Dooru constituencies on September 4 and Surankote and Central-Shalteng on September 23. Upon arriving in Jammu on Wednesday, Gandhi engaged with professionals at a hotel before addressing the public rally at JK Resort Ground.

Reiterating his commitment to restoring statehood, Gandhi said, "This has never happened in the history of India that we have taken away statehood and transformed a state into UT." He guaranteed that if the BJP fails to restore statehood, the INDIA alliance would exert pressure in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and on the streets.

Gandhi alleged that statehood was revoked to benefit outsiders through the Lt Governor, sidelining locals. Gandhi emphasized that restoring statehood is essential for Jammu and Kashmir's progress, citing it as "your right and your future." He also criticized the government's treatment of small and medium businesses nationwide.

"This government runs for Ambani and Adani," Gandhi said, condemning the GST and demonetization as tools to favor these corporations. He dubbed the 'Make in India' initiative as 'make in Adani,' claiming contracts were predominantly awarded to Adani.

Gandhi accused the BJP government and Lt Governor of crippling Jammu's economy, which once facilitated a smooth production chain from the Valley to the rest of the country.