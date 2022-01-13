India calls on Houthi rebels to release its nationals from hijacked vessel off the coast of Yemen

New Delhi: At United Nation Security Council, India has called on Houthi rebels to release its nationals from hijacked vessel off the coast of Yemen. Expressing "grave concern" at the hijacking of Rawabi vessel, Indian envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti said, "We urge the Houthis to immediately release the crew members and the vessel".

TS Tirumurti also said that the "Houthis also bear the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the crew members till their release."

The UAE flagged ship was hijacked by rebels last week, and has 11 crew onboard of which 7 are Indian nationals. Envoy Tirumurti said the incident can "exacerbated the ongoing tensions" in the region and has the "potential to deeply compromise the maritime security in the region."

New Delhi is in touch with the company operating the ship. The development comes even as there has been intensification of military operations in Yemen.

Reiterating India’s call for an "immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen" which is followed by a "robust and inclusive political process with the involvement of Yemeni women", the Indian envoy emphasised the "process fully respecting Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."

Extremely concerned by the continued intensification of military operations in Yemen. Urge the Houthis to immediately release crew members & vessel: Ambassador of India to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Yemen (File pic) https://t.co/JQxXvP4Fk5 pic.twitter.com/JuXdvNELSA — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

Yemen has been in a state of civil war since 2011 when amid the Arab Spring, the then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh was ousted.

Indian Envoy called on "all parties to the conflict to immediately cease fighting, de-escalate the situation and engage unconditionally" as "conflict continues to have a devastating impact on the people of Yemen, especially on women and children, and extends well beyond the tragic loss of human life."

Indian envoy also "condemned the continued cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure."

