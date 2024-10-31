India, China Reach 'Broad Consensus' For LAC Disengagement, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Thursday that India and China have reached a "broad consensus" on restoring ground conditions along specific areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC,” Singh said.

“As a result of these talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security.The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement but for that, we will have to wait a little longer.”

The remarks followed Singh’s virtual inauguration of two new monuments in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, including the "Desh ka Vallabh" statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Major Ralengnao "Bob" Khathing "Museum of Valour." While Singh initially intended to attend the event in Tawang, poor weather kept him stationed at the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam.

The event fittingly coincided with both Diwali and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated on October 31 to honor India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Recognizing Patel's significant role in unifying over 560 princely states post-Independence, Singh lauded the statue’s potential to “inspire people, reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as ours.”

Singh also paid tribute to Major Bob Khathing, whose efforts in peacefully integrating Tawang into India were instrumental. Major Khathing’s contributions, including founding the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment, were highlighted as integral to the region's security framework. “The ‘Museum of Valour’ now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come,” Singh noted.

Turning to the broader vision for the Northeast, Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ensuring holistic economic and infrastructural development in the region. “Holistic development of the nation is possible only when the Northeast prospers. We will create such a Northeast which is strong and prosperous not only naturally and culturally but also economically,” he emphasized.

He commended the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its efforts in developing the region, specifically pointing to the Sela Tunnel, linking Assam and Tawang, as a crucial step for connectivity. Singh underscored that the 2,000-km Arunachal Frontier Highway project would “play a major role in connecting the entire Northeast region, especially the border areas,” providing significant strategic and economic benefits.

Acknowledging the Armed Forces’ engagement in the Northeast, Singh applauded their efforts beyond security, from National Cadet Corps (NCC) initiatives and local economic support to critical disaster relief. “Armed Forces not only provide security but also become a medium for development in that region by cooperating with the people of the border areas,” he said, reiterating India’s commitment to fostering peace, development, and security across the Northeast.

The inauguration drew high-profile attendees, including the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Manipur’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein, and Major Bob Khathing's family.

The event was joined virtually by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Lt Gen R.C. Tewari of the Eastern Command, and GOC 4 Corps Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, along with other senior civil and military officials who celebrated this momentous occasion alongside the Defence Minister.