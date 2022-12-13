India-China Tawang border clash VIDEO: Clip shows Indian Army THRASHING PLA troops who crossed border

India-China border clash video: An unverified video, tweeted from multiple accounts, is showing Indian troops chasing away Chinese soldiers who are clearly seen crossing the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh. Going by the video, it is clear that the group of Chinese troops crossed the border fences, and were given a befitting reply by the Indian side. As seen in the video, the group of Chinese troops - that came extremely close to the border fences, was bravely encountered by the Indian side. While the Chinese soldiers were not ready to move back for the first few minutes, they had run away later realising their mistake and understanding the consequences if they stay for a longer period.

The video shows that Chinese soldiers, in a clear provocation, tinkered with iron fences at the border - an act that was resisted by the Indian side. The Indian troops, talking in Punjabi language, also shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans at the end.

Disclaimer: It is still not clear as to whether the video is of the December 9 incident or not and there is no official confirmation on the same by the Indian army. Zee News doesn't confirm the authenticity of this video.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official statement on the December 9 clashes

Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector last week but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its "firm and resolute" response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday. In similar statements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said there were "no fatalities" or serious injuries to the Indian soldiers and that the clash led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides.

With the opposition questioning the government's handling of the border issue with China, Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters that no one can capture an inch of India's land till the Narendra Modi government is in power. In his statement, Singh said,"on December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner."

"The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides," he said. Singh's comments came a day after the Indian Army issued a statement on the incident.

First major clash in more than 2 years

It is the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since the fierce face-off in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

This is also the first major incident at the border after Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected for an unprecedented third five-year term at the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

The Friday clash took place even as both countries held 16 rounds of talks between their commanders to resolve the standoffs at various points since the eastern Ladakh border standoff which erupted in May 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

The last round of talks was held in September during which both sides agreed to disengage their troops at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC are important for the overall development of bilateral ties.

