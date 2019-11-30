हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

India conducts first night trial of nuclear-capable Agni-III missile

According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Agni-III is the mainstay of India`s nuclear arsenal.

Image for representational use only

Bhubaneswar: India conducted the first night trial of nuclear-capable long-range ballistic missile Agni-III from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Saturday.

The Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army conducted the first night trial of the missile from launch pad-IV of the Integrated Test Range in Bhadrak district at 7.17 p.m., said defence sources.

The missile was inducted into the armed forces in June 2011. The missile has a strike range of 3,000 km to 5,000 km and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads weighing up to 1.5 tonnes.

The missile is powered by a two-stage solid propellant engine. It is 17 metres long with two-metre diameter and weighs around 2,200 kg.

