New Delhi: Following the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iran's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on Tuesday (May 21) throughout the country as a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries.

Ministry of Home Affairs said that the National flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

The Iranian President was returning from a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter crashed in Tabriz city. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has lowered its flag to half-mast following the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Foreign Minister, and other high-ranking officials in a helicopter crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a fatal helicopter crash. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi acknowledged Raisi's contribution in strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi tweeted.

The helicopter carrying Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation crashed a day ago in the Dizmar forest, nestled between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province, state media outlet Press TV reported today.

Earlier today, Iranian state media IRNA shared drone footage shot by the Red Crescent showing the wreckage of the crashed helicopter. News outlet Tasnim, which is affiliated with the country's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, reported that Raisi's funeral will be held tomorrow in Tabriz.