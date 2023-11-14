India Demands Canada To Crack Down On Hate Speech, Extremism; Stop Attacks On Places Of Worship

New Delhi: India made a bold diplomatic move by presenting recommendations for Canada to improve its human rights situation and address the challenges of climate change. The suggestions were made during the UN Human Rights Council Review meeting, where diplomats from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka offered their views and advice.

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain praised Canada for passing laws such as the National Housing Strategy Act and the Accessible Canada Act, which aim to provide better living conditions and accessibility for its citizens. He said, “We note the enactment of the National Housing Strategy Act, Accessible Canada act, and National strategy to combat human trafficking,” while speaking at the Council meeting.

India also advised Canada to reinforce its domestic framework to prevent the abuse of freedom of expression, especially for provoking violence. Moreover, India asked Canada to ban activities of groups that are spreading extremism, stop attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, and increase measures to deal with hate crimes and hate speech. He added, “India recommends the following to Canada - further, strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression, for inciting violence and disallow activities of groups that are promoting extremism; effectively prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and hate speech.”

Bangladesh diplomat Abdullah Al Forhad acknowledged Canada’s progress in human rights protection and recognized the ongoing implementation of its strategy to fight human trafficking. However, Bangladesh suggested that Canada step up its efforts to combat racism, hate speech, hate crimes, and discrimination against migrants and Muslim minorities. They also urged Canada to take steps to reduce carbon emissions and enhance international cooperation in tackling the negative impacts of climate change. He said, “In spite of cooperation, Bangladesh offers recommendations to Canada: intensify its efforts to combat racism, hate speech, hate crimes, and discrimination against migrants and Muslim minorities, take necessary measures to reduce carbon emissions; strengthen international cooperation in addressing the negative impacts of climate change; and consider ratifying an international convention on the protection of the rights of all migrants, workers and members of their families.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan diplomat Thilini Jayasekara also recommended Canada to join the Convention on the Protection of Rights of All Migrant Workers, take actions against racial discrimination that affect the rights of immigrants, counter misinformation against minority communities, and strengthen its national mechanism for comprehensive reporting and follow-up on international human rights recommendations. She said, “Sri Lanka welcomes the cooperation extended by the Government of Canada during the visit of UN Special Rapporters on contemporary forms of slavery and on the rights of Indigenous people. Sri Lanka recommends Canada to one, accede to the Convention on the Protection of Rights of All Migrant workers and members of their families. Two, continue to take measures against racial discrimination, in particular to avoid discriminatory policies and regulations affecting the rights of immigrants, including in the area of health.”

“Three, continue to take measures to counter misinformation against minority communities. Four, strengthen its national mechanism for comprehensive reporting and follow up in relation to recommendations received from international human rights mechanisms and treaty obligations. We wish Canada success in its UPR engagement,” Thilini Jayasekara concluded.

