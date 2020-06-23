India demands pre-May 2 status quo at LAC in meeting with China, talks likely to continue on Tuesday

India has demanded pre-May 2 status quo at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in meeting with China, that took place till late evening of June 22. The marathon meeting is likely to continue on Tuesday (June 23) as well as Wednesday (June 24). Pangong Lake has become a major reason for tension between the two countries.

In the current scenario when China is trying to get inside the Ladakh territory claiming it to be its own land, both the countries are holding Corps Commander-level meetings at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC to discuss the ongoing dispute. But India still needs to be prepared to deal with any kind of scenario as last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

The standoff between India and China started near LAC in May after India started construction of new roads on its side of the border. New Delhi's decision to boost up the road and other infrastructure near the LAC did not go down well with Beijing and the latter upped the ante by sending more troops at four locations near eastern Ladakh and three in the Galwan Valley and one near Pangong Lake.

Besides keeping the Indian security forces deployed at the border to safeguard the Indian territory from outside forces, India can adopt these three measures - surveillance, communication, and population to save its land from getting occupied.

The good use of technology can give a strong hand to India in fighting the battle. Just like the Israeli army, India can set up night-vision cameras to monitor movement, use third-generation thermal imaging technology and use detection radars and motion sensors and seismic Censors to get aware of any kind of activities along the LAC. This method of surveillance will keep the security forces alert of any kind of illegal activities being planned across the borders.

The second way to emerge stronger in the border fight is to improve the communication system which can be done by using setting up 5G technology in high altitudes areas where India still struggles with network issues. China, on the other hand, has set up 5G technology in Himalaya as well. This helps the country in quick communication. Establishing and maintaining airports to make it easy for the aircraft to bring in more force quickly will also be an added benefit for the Indian armed force to fight any such battle.

The third is increasing population and setting up human establishments at the barren land and promoting tourism. It is usually observed that other countries easily areas which are barren without any kind of population set-up. The places having a good number of the population is difficult to be captured.

In addition to that, if foreign tourists visit such places regularly, it will be proved at the international level that the land belongs to India as it will hold the right to issue the travel visas to its tourist.