India fighting coronavirus globally, Pakistan busy exporting terror: Army chief MM Naravane

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Friday (April 17) condemned the relentless ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control in Kashmir, saying the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, the neighbouring country has not stopped stirring trouble and is busy exporting terror.

"While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines, on the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn’t augur well," he added.

He stated that a total of eight positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Indian Army so far. "So far, we have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army, of which two are doctors and one nursing assistant. Four are responding well to treatment and we had one case in Ladakh. Now, he is fully cured and has joined duty," ANI quoted him saying.

He also stated that the Army personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person are being moved back to units. "Our personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person are being moved back to units. We have already catered for two special trains -- from Bengaluru to Jammu and the other from Bengaluru to Guwahati," he said.

The LoC in recent days has seen several ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Recently, the Indian Army carried out precision strikes against terrorist launchpads in the Dudhniyal area in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was undertaken by the force after a series of ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts by the Pakistan Army in the Keran sector.

The Indian Army also killed five terrorists who had infiltrated from the Keran sector on April 1. The terrorists had used the same launch pad which was targeted and destroyed by the Army later on in Dudhniyal.

Naravane is on a two-day visit to the region to review the security situation amid the national lockdown and an unusual spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan army. This is the Army chief’s first visit to a forward area after the lockdown was imposed to control the spead of infections. He will arrive back to the national capital on April 17.