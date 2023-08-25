India-Greece Aim To Double Trade By 2030, Enhance Connectivity With EU: PM Modi

Athens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India and Greece agreed to double the bilateral trade by 2030 and upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic level, adding their commitment to the ongoing India-EU trade and investment negotiations as well as for the early implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership. PM Modi, during his daylong visit to Greece, the first by an Indian premier in 40 years, held bilateral talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis to strengthen bilateral ties with the European country.

Both leaders reiterated the need for further broadening and deepening bilateral engagements, in the field of defence, shipping, science and technology, cyber space, education, culture, tourism and agriculture. PM Modi announced the signing of an agreement for cooperation in the Agriculture Sector today.

An MOU was signed on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture, including the establishment of a Hellenic-Indian Joint Sub-committee on Agriculture for facilitating sectoral cooperation for mutual benefit. "PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and I agreed that our trade ties need to become even stronger. We have also decided to work on a migration and mobility partnership agreement in the coming times. We will also work towards deepening ties between our educational institutions," PM Modi said.



Both leaders directed their senior officials to ensure regular dialogue in the areas including political, economic, defence, security and public diplomacy. They also agreed to encourage direct flights between Greece and India.

"The two Prime Ministers expressed their strong support for the ongoing India-EU trade and investment negotiations and the early implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership. Building on the foundation of the long-standing warm and close relationship between their countries and peoples, the two leaders decided to upgrade Greek-Indian bilateral ties to the level of a "Strategic Partnership” and agreed to work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres. The two Prime Ministers also decided to take steps to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"Building on the foundation of the long-standing warm and close relationship between their countries and peoples, the two leaders decided to upgrade Greek-Indian bilateral ties to the level of a "Strategic Partnership” and agreed to work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres."

The two Prime Ministers also decided to take steps to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Favouring Diplomacy and Dialogue to resolve the Ukraine issue, PM Modi said, “Greece expressed its support for the India-EU Trade and Investment Agreement. Over the Ukraine issue, both countries support diplomacy and dialogue. For Greece's cooperation at the UN and other international platforms, I thanked him (Greek PM).”

Both the leaders endorsed that the India-EU relations would mutually benefit and will have regional and global impact and also expressed their strong support for the ongoing India-EU trade and investment negotiations.

PM Modi informed that an agreement in the agriculture sector has been signed between the two countries and a decision on the migration of skilled workers is also being made. The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, whenever, wherever, and by whom-so-ever committed and the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism.

PM added, “An agreement has been signed for cooperation in the Agriculture Sector today. To make skilled migration between the two countries easier, we have decided to strike a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement soon." The EU as a bloc of 28 countries is India’s largest trading partner.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties. In 1950, India and Greece established diplomatic ties, and the current meetings between the leaders of India and Greece have demonstrated a desire to diversify the existing ties.

Taking into account the long-standing cultural exchanges between India and Greece, both PM Modi and his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis welcomed efforts to promote exchanges in all forms of art. "They also agreed to encourage joint efforts in preserving and protecting ancient sites, and strengthen cooperation within UNESCO," the joint statement read.

Moreover, Greece was welcomed into the International Solar Alliance (ISA) by Prime Minister Modi. He also looked forward to Greece’s membership of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Whereas, on the other hand, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis expressed confidence that under India’s leadership, the G20 will successfully advance its goals., as he welcomed India’s Presidency of the G20 Forum.

PM Modi arrived in Athens for a day visit, after attending the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. At the Athens International Airport, PM Modi was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis. He received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the hotel in Athens with members of the diaspora who had gathered outside the hotel chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' and 'Modi, Modi.'

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit Greece. The last Prime Ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983 by Indira Gandhi. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had visited New Delhi in 2019.