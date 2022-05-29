हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Asaduddin Owiasi

'India is neither Thackeray's nor Modi-Shah's, it belongs to...': Asaduddin Owaisi

Attacking the Centre over increased unemployment and inflation AIMIM chief  Asaduddin asked if Mughals are responsible for these issues also. 

&#039;India is neither Thackeray&#039;s nor Modi-Shah&#039;s, it belongs to...&#039;: Asaduddin Owaisi
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi said that India doesn't belong to Thackeray, Modi, Shah but to Dravidians and Adivasis. "India is neither mine, nor Thackeray's, nor Modi-Shah's. If India belongs to anyone, it's Dravidians and Adivasis." Attacking on the Central government, Owaisi said BJP and RSS rant about Mughals all the time but "India was formed after people migrated from Africa, Iran, Central Asia, East Asia"

Attacking the government over increased unemployment and inflation AIMIM chief asked if Mughals are responsible for these issues also. "Was India established by Mughals? Has Aurangzeb increased the inflation?" asked Owaisi

Attacking the saffron party Owaisi further said, the "Muslims in the country are being scared on the name of BJP and BJP-RSS are spreading lies and if this continues people will lose the faith in the democracy." 
Referring to the ongoing controversy over Gyanvapi Masjid, Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar, Owaisi said that BJP and RSS together want to erase our signs. He questioned whether "topi and mosque are a threat to the country.."

