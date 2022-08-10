New Delhi: India reported 16,047 new daily Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday (August 10). While the daily positivity rate was at 4.94%, 19,539 people recovered from the coronavirus. The active infections stand at 1,28,261, while the death toll jumped to 5,26,826.

#COVID19 | India reports 16,047 fresh cases and 19,539 recoveries in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 1,28,261

On Tuesday, India had reported 12,751 new Covid cases and 42 deaths.

Delhi Covid-19 surge

Delhi which has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases recently, contributed 2,495 fresh cases on Tuesday. With seven fresh fatalities, highest in nearly 180 days, caseload increased to 19,73,394 and the death toll to 26,343, the health department data showed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said even though there is surge in Covid cases in the national capital, there was no need to panic as most of the new cases were mild in nature.

Maharashtra Coronavirus update

Maharashtra reported 1,782 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, the health department said in a release on Tuesday, which took the total tally in the state to 80,62,519, while death toll increased to 1,48,150. Mumbai recorded 479 new cases and zero fatalities, as per the official data.

