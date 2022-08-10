India logs 16,047 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate nears 5%
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94% in India in the last 24 hours.
- India logged 54 Covid-related deaths in last 24 hours.
- Delhi is seeing a surge in daily Covid-19 cases.
- Maharashtra reported 1,728 new cases on Tuesday.
New Delhi: India reported 16,047 new daily Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday (August 10). While the daily positivity rate was at 4.94%, 19,539 people recovered from the coronavirus. The active infections stand at 1,28,261, while the death toll jumped to 5,26,826.
#COVID19 | India reports 16,047 fresh cases and 19,539 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Active cases 1,28,261
Daily positivity rate 4.94% pic.twitter.com/aZT3Y0AcKa — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022
On Tuesday, India had reported 12,751 new Covid cases and 42 deaths.
Delhi Covid-19 surge
Delhi which has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases recently, contributed 2,495 fresh cases on Tuesday. With seven fresh fatalities, highest in nearly 180 days, caseload increased to 19,73,394 and the death toll to 26,343, the health department data showed.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said even though there is surge in Covid cases in the national capital, there was no need to panic as most of the new cases were mild in nature.
Maharashtra Coronavirus update
Maharashtra reported 1,782 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, the health department said in a release on Tuesday, which took the total tally in the state to 80,62,519, while death toll increased to 1,48,150. Mumbai recorded 479 new cases and zero fatalities, as per the official data.
(With agency inputs)
