India records 39,097 COVID-19 cases, 546 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 39,097 new COVID-19 cases and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday (July 24, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,13,32,159, of which, 4,20,016 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,08,977 are active cases. A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 3,05,03,166 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. At least 35,087 people recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the national recovery rate to 97.35 percent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that the cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 42.34 crore.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 16,31,266 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.45 crore (45,45,70,811) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.22% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.40% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 33 consecutive days, and has remained below 5%for 47 consecutive days now.

