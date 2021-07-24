हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 39,097 COVID-19 cases, 546 deaths in the last 24 hours

A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. A total of 3,05,03,166 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. 

India records 39,097 COVID-19 cases, 546 deaths in the last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 39,097 new COVID-19 cases and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday (July 24, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,13,32,159, of which, 4,20,016 have succumbed to the virus, while  4,08,977 are active cases. A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 3,05,03,166 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. At least 35,087 people recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the national recovery rate to 97.35 percent. 

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that the cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 42.34 crore.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 16,31,266 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.45 crore (45,45,70,811) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.22% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.40% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 33 consecutive days, and has remained below 5%for 47 consecutive days now.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID India caseload
Next
Story

Delhiites bring out your chai and snacks as IMD predicts rainfall in the city today

Must Watch

PT1M4S

India at Tokyo Olympics: Archery's Mixed Team reaches quarterfinals