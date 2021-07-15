India records 581 deaths, 41, 806 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 41,806 new COVID-19 cases and 581 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (July 15, 2021). India's active coronavirus cases have now increased to 4,32,041.

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,09,87,880, of which, 4,11,989 have succumbed to the virus. A total of 3,01,43,850 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country, out of which 39,130 people recovered from the infection on Thursday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that a total of 438,011,958 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease so far of which 1,943,488 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday (July 14, 2021), in a letter to all states and Union Territories, stated that blatant violations of COVID-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations and asked the concerned authorities to ensure compliance to laid down guidelines.

The letter was signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. In the letter, Bhalla said COVID-appreciate behaviour is not being adhered to in public places as massive crowds are thronging marketplaces, violating social distancing norms. Putting emphasis on the consequent increase in the 'R'-factor (reproduction number) in some of the states, Bhalla said it is a matter of concern.

